South Africa: Dog Swallows Owner's Engagement Ring, See X-ray

Pepper, a dog from South Africa accidentally swallowed a Pretoria woman’s engagement ring which was revealed in an X-ray, according to the reports. Pepper was admitted to the Valley Farm Animal Hospital, where the ring was recovered out of his body and the hospital posted his picture on the Facebook page narrating the incident.

The dog, that looks exceedingly guilty about his actions, can be seen squatting in the picture with a sullen face. The caption explained that Peppers was ingested a medicine to puke so the doctors could recover the ring out of his body. It read, "My name is Pepper. Do I look a little nauseous? That's because the vet has just given me something to make me vomit! Not because the vet is a meanie but because I ate my Mom's engagement ring!!! Don't ask! It seemed like a good idea at the time!!" the caption said.

Peppers ate the owner's diamond ring

The veterinary hospital also shared the X-ray of the ring visible inside Pepper's stomach with the audience as proof that the dog ate the owner’s ring and it remained in his stomach at the time he was brought to the hospital. The vets successfully extracted the ring by inducing vomiting after which the dog threw it up.

The hospital authorities told the media that the ring Peppers ate was a new one and was a diamond ring, which now has been returned to the rightful owner.

The Facebook users were exceedingly amused at the incident and left cute reactions for the dog. “You love your mommy so much that you wanted to marry her. Next time just replace her ring with a biscuit because you are still a good boy”, wrote one user. “This is the sweetest pic. Poor baby. So glad he is ok. Mine used to it the weirdest things and I had to induce vomiting with hydrogen peroxide more than I would like to say”, wrote another.

