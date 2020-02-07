Kriti Sanon's Pictures With Her Pet Dog Disco Is The Sweetest Thing On The Internet

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen romancing Akshay Kumar in Farhad Samji's Housefull 4, is reportedly busy shooting for her forthcoming movie Mimi . Amid the hectic working schedule, one thing that keeps her happy is her pet dog Disco, as revealed by the actor in an old interview. Disco was a gift to Sanon's younger sister Nupur.

"I was scared of dogs until..." says Kriti Sanon

In an old interview, published on an online portal, Kriti revealed she was scared of dogs until she met a friend's pup once, which motivated her to get one. Disco was brought as a birthday present to Nupur Sanon back in 2017. Three-year-old Disco is reportedly moody and a naughty dog, who listens to Nupur more than Kriti. Here are some adorable pictures of Disco with his dad, as Sanon calls herself, posted on Kriti's Instagram.

Pictures of Kriti Sanon with Disco:

Recently, Kriti Sanon was in the news after she adopted a new dog. In an ecstatic social post, she wrote: "PHOEBE 🐶!! Meet the new member of our family!! She is adooorraabbbllee!! 😍🥰❤️ Disco has a new friend at home.." (sic). Here is the adorable picture of Phoebe:

