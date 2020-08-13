South Korea Installs Smart Bus Shelters With Temperature-checking Doors, UV Lamps

South Korean authorities have installed new high-tech bus shelters that not only warn passengers by checking their temperatures before entering the booth but also kill viruses with their ultraviolet lamps. According to reports, the shelters have been installed in Seoul as part of the Smart Shelter Project and are being used by 300 to 400 people daily. The shelters are equipped with temperature checking doors, ultraviolet lamps, smart screens, air-conditioners, thermal-imaging cameras, free wifi, among other things.

🚏 Seongdong-gu has launched the first smart bus shelters in Seoul, that are equipped with UV air sterilizers, phone charging booths and free wifi. There's also a thermal imaging camera at the automatic screen door that blocks people with high temperature from entering. pic.twitter.com/DpPDlmlDK8 — KAvenyou • 케이애버뉴 (@KAvenyou) August 8, 2020

As per reports, the thermal-imaging cameras installed in front of the doors of the smart shelters only let those passengers whose body temperature is below 99.5 Fahrenheit. Once the passengers are in, the air-conditioning system with an ultraviolet lamp starts killing any possible viruses that may have entered the booth with the commuters. People inside the shelter are reminded all the time to stand one metre apart from each other and to wear face masks. A hand sanitizer dispenser is also installed to keep the incoming commuters sanitized.

'Feel safe'

As per reports, ten such smart shelters have been installed across the city, with one unit costing the authorities more than 100 million won or $84,000. People using the glass-walled booths have been quoted by media houses as saying that they feel "very safe" inside the shelter because they know people around them had their temperatures checked before entering. South Korea was recently praised for its amazing handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, from mass-testing to contact tracing, the authorities in the East Asian nation have shown the world how effective and quick action can help flatten the curve.

