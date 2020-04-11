South Korea: Over 100 Job Applicants Take Exam In Football Stadium Amid COVID-19 Scare

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, over 100 job seekers in South Korea wrote the exam in a football stadium in a bid to maintain social distancing. According to an international media outlet, the applicants maintained five metres distance from each other while they wrote there a 90-minute exam at the Ansan Wa Stadium in Ansan, southwest Seoul. The stadium reportedly saw approximately 139 people take up the exam, which was conducted by Ansan Urban Corporation.

While speaking to an international media outlet, an applicant said that it is really rare to look at the grass while taking an exam. The applicant added that it was ‘different and unconventional’. Another person reportedly said that it was ‘difficult’ to take the exam because of the cold, however, he added that it was still a relief as he was at least able to take the exam at all.

The Ansan corporation’s president reportedly said that the company believed that it should not postpone the recruitment of the new employees amid the economic crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic. He further added that the public sector should lead by example when it comes to employment. The Ansan Wa Stadium usually hosts football matches, however, due to COVID-19, it was an unusual sight for many.

Precautionary measures

Meanwhile, South Korea is among one of the countries that have successfully managed to flatten the curve. Currently, as per reports, South Korea has more than 3,100 active coronavirus cases but the deadly virus managed to claim nearly 208 lives. In a bid to further slow the drastic spread of coronavirus, earlier this week, the country also announced more intense precautionary measures including restricting foreign travels.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun said on April 8 that the nation would suspend visa waivers for the citizens from at least 88 countries who have already imposed travel bans on South Korea including Australia, Canada, Russia and France. Moreover, to provide assistance to small businesses that have been severely impacted due to the global health crisis of COVID-19 infections, South Korean President Moon Jae-in had also reportedly said that the government would make $29.5 billion worth cheap loans available for such exporters.

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over one lakh lives worldwide as of April 11. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 1.6 million people. Out of the total infections, more than 376,000 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

