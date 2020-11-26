What Time Does 'The Call' Release On Netflix? See Details About South Korean Thriller Here

The year is one of the most fruitful years for Netflix to date. The streaming service giant has released several hit movies and TV shows this year. Netflix also had a good run with its South Korean originals. They are now back again with the release of its another South Korean original movie The Call. It is a thriller which is written and directed by Lee Chung-Hyun. As The Call release date, 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been wondering about The Call release time and have been curious to know at what time does The Call release on Netflix. For all the people who want to know about The Call release date 2020 and time, here is everything you need to know.

The Call release date 2020

The Call release date 2020 is expected to be on November 27, 2020, which means that the South Korean thriller will be releasing tomorrow for users all over the world. All the users with an active Netflix subscription can watch The Call on Netflix on their devices from tomorrow.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Great Pretender' Season 2 Release On Netflix? See Details Here

Also Read | What Time Does 'Bicchoo Ka Khel' Release On AltBalaji And ZEE5?

What time does The Call release on Netflix

Netflix releases almost all its shows and movies at midnight according to PT. Therefore Like all other shows on Netflix, The Call release time is expected to be at 12 AM according to PT. Subscribers of Netflix in India can stream the South Korean movie from 1.30 PM on Friday. As per Eastern Time, The Call movie will be available to watch at 3 AM on November 27, 2020. For the viewers in Australia, The Call on Netflix will be available to watch from 7 PM on Friday. The British audience can stream the movie from 8 AM.

Also Read | What Time Does "Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas" Release On Netflix?

Also Read | What Time Does Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Release On Disney Plus Hotstar?

About The Call

The Call is an edge of the seat thriller by director Lee Chung-Hyun. It is his only the second movie as a director. The official synopsis about the movie on Netflix reads as, “Connected by phone in the same home but 20 years apart, a serial killer puts another woman’s past-and life-on the line to change her own fate.” The movie features several talented actors like Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee El, Park Ho San, Oh Jung Se, Lee Dong Hwi, Uhm Chae Young in key roles. The trailer of the movie was also received well by the viewers. Here is a look at The Call movie trailer.

Image Credits: A still from trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.