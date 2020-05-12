South Korea: 101 Coronavirus Cases Linked To Nightclub Cluster

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon reportedly said on May 12 that a total number of 101 coronavirus cases have been linked to a nightclub cluster in South Korea. According to the international media reports, the cluster emerged in the capital's Itaewon entertainment district over the last few days which raised serious concerns of the second wave of infections. Park reportedly said nearly 7,272 people in Seoul have been tested in relation to the nightclub cluster.

36% of cases are asymptomatic

He added that more than 36% of cases are asymptomatic and the rate of spread is very high and warned the people of a probable second wave of infections. According to reports, nearly 10,905 people were in the vicinity of Itaewon clubs last week. The authorities sent a text message to all the numbers identified and asked them to get tested. Seoul also managed a secured a list of nearly 500 people who were in the affected area through credit card records, and urged them to get tested and self-quarantine. Park reportedly said that the city authorities are now conducting random checks of clubs, and entertainment venues to enforce a shutdown.

Moon Jae-in warns citizens

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has warned citizens that the coronavirus outbreak is ‘not over until it’s over’ as it reported new cases. Moon cautioned the South Koreans that there can be a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country anytime. According to him, the citizens should continue to maintain ‘enhanced alertness’ and added that people ‘must never lower guard’ when it comes to the prevention from the pandemic. Moon made these statements in a televised address on May 10 marking three years of his inauguration.

South Korean President also said that it will be a ‘long time’ before the global health crisis would end ‘completely’. Moon believes that even though daily cases have dropped, citizens should ‘also brace for the pandemic’s second wave’. Recently, the new cases that were recorded in the country were due to a coronavirus infected individual who visited a nightclub.

