South Korea Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since April 9

In the highest single-day spike as of May 10, South Korea has detected 34 new coronavirus cases after a cluster outbreak occurred in nightclubs visited by the COVID-19 positive, as per media reports. Of the new cases announced, eight were imported, while 26 were the domestically transmitted, according to Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

According to reports, South Korea registered zero or near minimum domestic cases over the past 10 days, with the daily tally that calculated around 10 or less in recent weeks. However, the new cases jumped the total as the highest recorded since April 9. The resurgence of the disease led to the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak centered around Seoul clubs after a man in his 20s tested positive. At least 15 people were exposed, of which, 14 were from Seoul.

'Distancing in daily life' campaign

An immediate temporary shutdown, across the recreational and entertainment facilities, was imposed as of May 10, as per local media reports. The city traced and tested over 1,500 people as it asked the ones that were exposed to self-isolate for mandatory 14 days and be tested. This comes as South Korea had eased social distancing restrictions amid the resumption of businesses and reopening of its schools, reports confirmed. With a campaign named “distancing in daily life”, South Korea was gradually up to restoring the normalcy.

President Moon Jae-in, in a press conference, warned of the second wave of the pandemic later this year, saying the recent cluster underscored the risks of the relapse of the COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus. He was quoted saying that the pandemic was not over. While keeping enhanced alertness until the end, the country must never lower guards regarding epidemic prevention, he added. Further, he said, that South Korea was in a prolonged war, so, therefore, he asked everyone to comply with safety precautions and rules until the situation was over even after resuming daily lives. He said that the authorities While keeping enhanced alertness until the end, we must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention, and widespread testing, intensive contact tracing, and tracking apps would help Asia’s fourth-largest economy contain the deadly pandemic.

(Image Credit: AP)