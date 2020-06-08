South Korea Reports 38 New Coronavirus Cases, Seoul Sees Spike In Infections

South Korea's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has reportedly confirmed 38 new coronavirus cases on June 8 taking the total count to 11,814 cases and 273 fatalities. According to the reports, there is a spike in the number of cases in the densely populated capital area. Authorities reportedly said that four new cases emerged from the Seoul metropolitan area, which inhabits half of the country's population.

Health minister warns authorities

According to the international media reports, the officials believe that the new cases might have links to door-to-door sellers, e-commerce workers and people who are roaming out without following social distancing measures. Park Neunghoo, the health minister has urged the officials to examine the supplies of test equipment as the infections continue to rise. He also warned education officials to cross-check the preventive measures as millions of students return to school.

The governers and authorities in the greater capital area have instructed closure of thousands of nightclubs, hostess bars, karaoke rooms, churches and wedding halls to contain the spread of the virus. Several entertainment venues located in Seoul, Incheon, and Daejeon have started gathering the personal details of their customers through smartphone QR codes so that they could be traced when there is a requirement.

Despite the jump in coronavirus infections, the government stressed on reopening the schools in a phase-wise manner. South Korean government has reportedly defended its decision to reopen the schools despite the spike in coronavirus cases. The Education Ministry reportedly commented that 519 schools have started distance learning program and could not immediately confirm the figures how many schools had to delay their resumptions because of virus concerns.

Image: AP