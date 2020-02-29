South Korea Reports 813 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 3,150

South Korea has reportedly announced 813 new cases of the novel coronavirus on February 29, bringing the total cases to 3,150 and with four new fatalities. The country also reported its first case of reinfection from COVID-19 Health Committee officials reportedly said.

The health officials reportedly said that a 73-year-old woman tested positive for the COVID-19 the second time after she recovered and was released from the hospital the previous week. Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said that woman’s declining immune system is the reason behind the reoccurrence of the disease.

According to Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), more than 90 per cent of the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus originated in Daegu City in the North Gyeongsang province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak in South Korea. The death toll in the country has climbed to a shocking 17 and is expected to spike with the ongoing screening of more than 2,60,000 people associated with Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

No city-wide quarantine

The screening of the Church came after a 61-year-old female member developed symptoms of the COVID-19 and later travelled to at least four church services across Daegu, as per reports. The officials revealed that they weren’t considering the city-wide quarantine or a lockdown similar to Wuhan City in China where the deadly coronavirus first originated.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited the Daegu area earlier amid the rapid surge in the coronavirus cases. He visited Daegu Medical Centre and held a meeting with officials at the disaster control and safety centre to discuss containment measures to stem the spread of the malignant virus. He told the media that his government initiated a full-scale support system to combat the Wuhan virus, as per the reports.

