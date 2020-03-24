South Korea Reports Downward Trend With Fewer Than 100 New Coronavirus Cases

On March 24, South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases. The new cases brought the tally of reported coronavirus cases to 9,037. This downward trends in new cases raise hopes that the infection could be slowing in the country. The death toll in the country due to coronavirus reached 120.

As per reports, March 24 marked the 13th day in a row that South Korea reported 100 or less new infections. It also reported the lowest number of cases on March 23 after the virus peaked on February 29 with 909 new infections that day.

South Korea takes precaution

All South Korean and non-South Korean travellers entering the country will now need to go through a strengthened immigration clearance process, with a fever check and a health questionnaire, along with personal information including the reason for their stay and contact details.

Travellers are also required to install a smartphone application through which they can report their health status during their time in the country. South Korea has a total of 8,565 cases of infection from the virus, with 91 deaths. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. Worldwide, more than 380,000 people have been infected and more than 16,000 have died. Over 102,000 have recovered, most of them in China.

South Korea pledges billions

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has pledged approx $39 billion in emergency funding for small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic. South Korea has taken a series of measures to curb pressure on the country’s economy including rate cut and an extra $9.12 billion budget and more dollar supplies.

During an emergency economic policy meeting, South Korean President said that they have decided to take the measures to prevent small and medium firms and merchants and the self-employed from going bankrupt and ease anxiety in the financial sector. He also assured that the government will scale up the measures if necessary.