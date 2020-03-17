The Debate
South Korea: Hospital In Seoul Introduces 'phone Booth' COVID-19 Testing Facility

Rest of the World News

A hospital in South Korea has found an innovative way to test everyone the coronavirus in a facility that resembles a telephone booth to keep their staff safe.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
South Korea

A South Korean hospital found an innovative way to test everyone for the novel coronavirus in a facility that resembles a telephone booth. The testing facility has been established under a tented shelter outside the H Plus Yangji Hospital in Seoul which the hospital calls "Safe Assessment and Fast Evaluation Technical booths of Yangji hospital" or SAFETY.

The testing facility is made of four booths where medical staff examine people from behind a plastic panel and the booths are equipped with negative pressure motors and ultraviolet lamps to contain the harmful particles inside. After each test, the booths are disinfected and ventilated to prevent the threat of the next person getting infected by the novel coronavirus.

The innovative idea to test patients has impressed the netizens and social media hailed South Korea for being a step ahead from the rest of the world. They asked other countries and emulate the idea to contain the virus at its earliest.

Aggressive test program

South Korea has put up the world’s most aggressive test programs to combat the deadly virus and which has helped the country in keeping the mortality rate below 1 per cent. Health experts and agencies have applauded the Asian nation for such an aggressive test program. According to the latest report, South Korea has confirmed over 8,000 cases of coronavirus with 81 deaths.

First Published:
