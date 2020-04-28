South Korea Says Kim Jong Un May Be Trying To Avoid Coronavirus, Nothing 'unusual'

As the suspense around North Korean leader deepens, a minister from neighbouring South Korea reportedly said that Kim Jong Un may be trying to avoid exposure to coronavirus. Unification Minister Kim Yeon-Chul, who oversees engagement with Pyongyang, reportedly told legislators on April 28 that the absence of North Korean leader from ceremonies was not unusual given his recent records.

The last reported presence of Kim was during a Politburo meeting on April 11 and since then he has missed key events that paved the way for speculations around his medical condition. The North Korean legislature held its third session on April 12 in the absence of its Supreme Leader. Kim also remained absent from commemorations of his grandfather’s birth anniversary, triggering speculations around unusual break away from traditions.

The South Korean minister highlighted that many anniversary events including celebrations and a banquet had been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns. He said that there were at least two instances since mid-January when the North Korean leader remained out of sight for nearly 20 days, adding that the absence is not “particularly unusual” due to coronavirus crisis.

'Can't tell you': Trump

Meanwhile, fuelling more speculations, US President Donald Trump said during a press conference that he has a “very good idea” regarding the whereabouts of the North Korean leader but can’t talk about it. “I can't tell you exactly - yes, I do have a very good idea but I can't talk about it now. I just wish him well,” Trump told reporters.

However, North Korea’s state news agency KCNA has been unusually silent on the condition of Kim which is palpable in its reports. US media had earlier reported that Kim contracted COVID-19 from a Chinese doctor who had flown in to help him with a cardiovascular procedure. Contradictory reports have been emerging since then in which some suggested 'stable condition' while some claimed that the North Korean leader went brain-dead after surgery.

(Image credit: AP)