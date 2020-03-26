South Korea Asks All Travellers To Download Self-quarantine App Amid COVID-19 Scare

South Korea has reportedly come up with an innovative way for travellers entering the nation. Travellers must download a self quarantine app to curb the spread of coronavirus. As per reports it is a GPS based app to monitor people quarantined at home. As per reports, the app will monitor people who are quarantined and if the people leave their designated location, the system will set off an alarm. The government reportedly claimed that the new application will be imposed later this week in Daegu and surrounding North Gyeongsang province, where the majority of infections have been reported.

2,300 people under quarantine

As per reports, an estimated 2,300 people are currently under quarantine in Daegu alone. Park Jong-hyun, a public relations official of the Central Disaster Relief Headquarters said at a press briefing on March 25, that the government has discussed a more efficient way to monitor people in quarantine and built a new application. Authorities of South Korea reportedly said that this move is taken as several people have broken quarantine and abandoned their homes.

South Korea has reported 9,241 confirmed cases with 104 new cases and its total death toll stands at 131 with 5 new deaths. All South Korean and non-South Korean travellers entering the country will now need to go through a strengthened immigration clearance process, with a fever check and a health questionnaire, along with personal information including the reason for their stay and contact details.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. During an emergency economic policy meeting, South Korean President said that they have decided to take the measures to prevent small and medium firms and merchants and the self-employed from going bankrupt and ease anxiety in the financial sector. He also assured that the government will scale up the measures if necessary.

