HUGE: Euro 2020 Postponed To 2021 Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic; Revision Details Here

Amidst the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the upcoming UEFA European Championship which was set to be held between June to July has now been postponed to 2021. The dates for the next Europe cup will be June 11 - July 11, 2021. UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 to allow European leagues more time to complete their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, it was reported that UEFA has demanded £275 million from its member clubs as well as the participant leagues if Euro 2020 is to be postponed until next year. There have been reports that the football federations of participating nations have demanded that the European competition be postponed until 2021.

As a result of the ongoing global pandemic, several football leagues including the Champions League, Premier League, and Serie A have been postponed until further notice. The European leagues are also unwilling to declare the ongoing season null and avoid. They hope that there is an improvement in the global situation that has put a halt on all sporting events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The top five leagues have suspended their fixtures until April 3 fearing the spread of the contagious virus.

Cristiano Ronaldo's message

Amid the rising deadly Coronavirus scare, ace Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday had issued a statement urging everyone to follow World Health Organisation's advisory issued to contain the virus. Taking to social media, Ronaldo stated that the world is going through a very difficult moment that demands 'utmost care' and 'attention' from everyone. The Juventus winger is currently under self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

Premier League to hold emergency meeting on Thursday

After suspending all league matches till April 4, the Premier League has now scheduled an emergency meeting on Thursday to chalk out the further course of action amid the novel Coronavirus breakout. It is believed clubs will have more information by then, after a UEFA European football stakeholders meeting on Tuesday. The novel Coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has so far claimed 7,477 lives worldwide.

