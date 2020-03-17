The Debate
NBA Coronavirus Update: Games Could Be Played Without Fans Even After Suspension Ends

Basketball News

NBA coronavirus update: If the league is to return mid-June, there would probably be NBA games played without fans, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA coronavirus

If the NBA is to return mid-June, there would probably be NBA games without fans, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA suspension came along with Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19. Reports have claimed that if the NBA returns in June, the season could stretch till August. 

NBA coronavirus update: After the NBA suspension, games could be played without an audience

Reports suggest that the NBA might initially play without any fans. They are already looking for venues other than the arenas. The league want facilities where there won't be a backdrop of an empty arena.

They also want an environment which would be better for TV sight-lines, so they can be more creative. Playing without fans even after the NBA suspension would be a preventive measure till the coronavirus outbreak. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement advising all events of 50 people or more in the USA should either be cancelled or postponed for two months due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Before the league was suspended, the Nets vs Warriors game was going to be played without fans due to the virus outbreak. 

Also read | NBA coronavirus update: Ja Morant posts TikTok video with his Grizzlies jersey on as he 'misses' the NBA season

NBA coronavirus update: NBA executives believe that a mid-June NBA return could be a best-case scenario after NBA suspension

NBA coronavirus update: When will the NBA suspension end?

The NBA has also banned team practices indefinitely. However, the players can work out individually at team facilities before the NBA return. In an interview with ESPN, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said that he sees the league go in till August.

The teams will probably play a few games before moving on to the playoffs in July and August. Milwaukee Bucks were leading the NBA with a 53-12 win-loss record before the NBA suspension was announced. 

Also read | NBA coronavirus update: Barack Obama commends Kevin Love, Steph Curry and others who helped NBA workers

NBA coronavirus update: Donovan Mitchell update

Also read | NBA coronavirus update: Donovan Mitchell update after testing positive

NBA coronavirus update: Rudy Gobert update after NBA suspension

Also read | NBA coronavirus update: Rudy Gobert update after testing positive 

First Published:
