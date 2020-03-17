NBA Coronavirus Update: Games Could Be Played Without Fans Even After Suspension Ends

If the NBA is to return mid-June, there would probably be NBA games without fans, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA suspension came along with Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19. Reports have claimed that if the NBA returns in June, the season could stretch till August.

Story includes NBA’s willingness to consider team practice facilities for games with no fans — and perhaps a unique television viewing experience. Everything’s on the table. https://t.co/sUDowk4aac — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2020

The NBA has extended its ban on team practices indefinitely, league sources tell ESPN. Players are still able to work out individually at team facilities. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 16, 2020

NBA coronavirus update: After the NBA suspension, games could be played without an audience

Reports suggest that the NBA might initially play without any fans. They are already looking for venues other than the arenas. The league want facilities where there won't be a backdrop of an empty arena.

They also want an environment which would be better for TV sight-lines, so they can be more creative. Playing without fans even after the NBA suspension would be a preventive measure till the coronavirus outbreak. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement advising all events of 50 people or more in the USA should either be cancelled or postponed for two months due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Before the league was suspended, the Nets vs Warriors game was going to be played without fans due to the virus outbreak.

NBA coronavirus update: NBA executives believe that a mid-June NBA return could be a best-case scenario after NBA suspension

CDC recommendation of no events of 50-plus people for next two months comes as a number of NBA owners and executives increasingly believe a best case scenario is a mid-to-late June return to play -- with no fans. League's scouting for possible arena dates all the way thru August. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2020

NBA coronavirus update: When will the NBA suspension end?

The NBA has also banned team practices indefinitely. However, the players can work out individually at team facilities before the NBA return. In an interview with ESPN, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said that he sees the league go in till August.

The teams will probably play a few games before moving on to the playoffs in July and August. Milwaukee Bucks were leading the NBA with a 53-12 win-loss record before the NBA suspension was announced.

