South Korea's Foreign Min Claims North Korea Finalised Preparations For 7th Nuclear Test

In a recent development, South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin claimed that North Korea has finalized preparations for a new nuclear test and that only a political decision by the country's senior leadership can prevent it from taking place. After meeting US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken in Washington on Monday, Jin warned the North of severe consequences if it plans to go ahead with what would be its seventh nuclear test.

"North Korea has completed preparations for another nuclear test and I think only a political decision has to be made. If North Korea ventures into another nuclear test, I think it will only strengthen our deterrence and also international sanctions," Jin remarked, as per the Associated Press (AP).

The South Korean minister also stated that the North should reconsider its approach and make the best decision possible. Apart from sanctions, Park did not specify what the consequences would be for the North or how the deterrence policy would be transformed. However, according to Blinken, the US and treaty allies South Korea and Japan could modify their military positions in retaliation. "We are preparing for all contingencies in very close coordination with others and we are prepared to make both short and longer-term adjustments to our military posture,” Blinken said, adding that the pressure will be sustained, it will continue and, as appropriate, it will be increased.

South Korea, US call North for dialogue

Both Park and Blinken emphasised that the door to dialogue with North Korea remains open without any preconditions. A new nuclear test by North Korea would be the country's seventh. So far this year, North Korea has undertaken 16 rounds of missile launches, including seven rounds in January itself, the most in any single month. According to some experts, North Korea will most likely utilise the test to develop warheads for tactical nuclear weapons directed at targets in South Korea.

North Korea rapidly increasing its missile tests

It is pertinent to mention here that North Korea has been rapidly increasing its missile tests as part of its weapon development programme. From hypersonic to short-range, immediate, and long-range missiles, the country's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has mostly overseen the launch of such missiles launch. North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests so far, all of which have taken place at the Punggye-ri test site. The most recent test was conducted in September of 2017. During the military day parade on April 25, Kim Jong stated that Pyongyang will "continue to enhance and develop nuclear capabilities at a rapid pace."

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP