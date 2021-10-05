Spain: Lava From La Palma Volcanic Eruption Surges After Crater Collapse

The Spanish island of La Palma has received several earthquakes on Monday as lava from an erupting volcano gushed out after a section of the crater collapsed. As per AP, authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma stated that they did not anticipate any further relocation of residents since the molten rock was continuing to flow in the same path to the sea as the previous flows. Authorities further announced that they are stepping up their monitoring of the active volcano.

Two earthquakes measuring over 3.0 magnitude were detected early Monday by the National Geographical Institute of Spain, even two weeks after the volcanic eruption occurred on one of the Canary Islands near northwest Africa. Mara José Blanco, the director of the National Geographic Institute of the Canary Islands stated that the crater resembles more "like a dam" from which flaming molten rocks gushed out of a "lava lake." as a section of the crater's wall shattered, as per an ABC News report.

Recent Development in the Spanish volcano

The flowing of lava has grown to 1,250 metres which are nearly 4,100 feet in width, up from the previous 300 metres which were on Sunday when the crater partially collapsed. After several days of the volcanic eruption, its activities have grown more explosive.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute displayed photos of football-sized pieces of lava which had flung hundreds of metres from the crater openings, which they have dubbed as "volcanic bombs." Miguel Ángel Morcuende of the local volcano emergency department stated that the area occupied by lava has increased to over 413 hectares, and the new rocky edge on the beach in which the lava touches the Atlantic Ocean already encompasses over 33 hectares, ABC News reported.

The regional president of Canary Islands Ángel Víctor Torres informed public broadcaster RTVE, “It’s not over yet, we don’t even know how long there is to go.” He further added, “We’re in nature’s hands,” U.S News reported.

The volcanic eruption had made a little impact on La Palma, which has an estimated population of 85,000 inhabitants. Rapid evacuations helped to reduce the number of people killed or injured as a result of the eruption. However, the lava is wreaking havoc on buildings, public infrastructure, and farming. According to a European Union satellite monitoring agency, it has devastated approximately 35 kilometres of roads and partially or totally destroyed over 1,000 properties, primarily houses.

According to AP, after the lava flow destroyed public supply lines, local officials arranged to provide drinking water to houses. As poor air quality is surrounding the area, the Canary Islands volcanic emergency committee has advised emergency workers and scientists to leave the region surrounding the volcano.

(Image: AP)