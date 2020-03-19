Spain: Man Dresses Up As Dinosaur To Go Out Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to rage havoc across the world, people are now trying to think out of the box to prevent the further spread of the crisis. According to reports, a man in Spain came out in streets wearing a dinosaur costume when the coronavirus lockdown was in full effect in the country. The man was later stopped by the police for flouting quarantine rules.

The clip was shared by Murcia police department on its official Twitter handle where it apparently took a jibe at the man by pointing out that amid lockdown orders pets are allowed to be accompanied by a person and only for short walks. Having a Tyrannosaurus rex is not covered. The video has garnered more than 4.8 million views since it was uploaded on March 17.

En estado de alarma se permite el paseo de mascotas acompañadas de una persona, siempre con paseos cortos para hacer sus necesidades.



El que tengas complejo de Tyrannosaurus rex no está contemplado.#quédateencasa pic.twitter.com/C8dWkrvAdm — Policía Local Murcia (@MurciaPolicia) March 16, 2020

A similar incident took place in Italy earlier this week where a man was seen wearing a social distancing doughnut to keep people away and maintain a safe distance to prevent the spread of the virus. Last month in China, a woman went to a hospital to buy medical supplies for her family wearing a giraffe costume in order to avoid virus contraction.

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 8,900 lives across the world and has infected over 2,19,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 17 the combined death toll stands at 4,751.

