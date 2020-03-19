Spain Records 30% Jump In Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours, Toll Reaches 767

Spain on March 19, recorded a 30 per cent jump in the number of deaths related to coronavirus outbreak, taking the toll in the country to 767. According to reports, the fourth-most affected country in the world reported 2,378 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

According to reports, Spain went under partial lockdown starting from March 16 which is part of a 15-day national emergency plan to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the region, the current hotspot of the disease. Spain like several other countries has shut its borders and has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travelling.

According to reports, Spain is the second most affected country in Europe after Italy. Spain has so far recorded 17,147 coronavirus cases, of which 15,273 are still under observation. So far 1,107 patients have recovered fully from the disease, while 800 others still remain under critical condition.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 9,200 lives across the world and has infected over 2,25,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Iran is also highly affected as it became the third country after China and Italy to record more than 1,000 deaths.

Health experts had earlier indicated that the vaccine could take at least a year to develop. However, the United States had started conducting human trials this week. World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak a pandemic as it has reached 176 countries and territories around the world. The outbreak is posing a serious threat to the global economy with experts predicting a potential recession in the coming months.

