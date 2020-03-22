COVID-19: Spain Reports Nearly 5000 New Cases In Last 24 Hours

Spain Health Ministry has reportedly said on March 21 that nearly 5000 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,378 . The health ministry has reportedly said 324 out of 1326 patients have died within the last 24 hours. As per the reports, over 2000 people have recovered since the outbreak.

Spain is fighting with all its strength against #COVID19. We are a great country, and very soon we will be able to welcome you again with open arms and our characteristic hospitality. Until then, take care of yourselves and others around you. Thanks for the support. — Spain (@spain) March 18, 2020

30 per cent jump

Spain on March 19, recorded a 30 per cent jump in the number of deaths related to Coronavirus outbreak, taking the toll in the country to 767. According to reports, the fourth-most affected country in the world reported 2,378 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

As per reports, Spain went under partial lockdown starting from March 16 which is part of a 15-day national emergency plan to combat the spread of Coronavirus in the region, the current hotspot of the disease. Spain like several other countries has shut its borders and has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travelling.

According to reports, Spain is the second most affected country in Europe after Italy. Spain has so far recorded 17,147 coronavirus cases, of which 15,273 are still under observation. So far 1,107 patients have recovered fully from the disease, while 800 others still remain under critical condition.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 12,000 lives across the world and has infected over 305,011 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

