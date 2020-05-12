Spain To Quarantine All Travellers For Two Weeks Amid COVID-19 Scare

In a bid to prevent a second wave of the novel coronavirus, Spain, on May 12, ordered two-week quarantine for all travellers arriving from abroad, international media reported citing an official order. The new rules which would be implemented from May 15 to May 24, applies to all travellers including Spanish citizens.

According to reports, all incoming travellers will have to remain in quarantine and would only be allowed to step out in order to buy groceries, visit healthcare centres or in a ‘situation of need’. The order, which is scheduled to end in the last week of May could be extended jointly with a possible state of emergency extension. According to reports, an exemption would be made to truck drivers, aeroplane and ship crews, cross-border workers and health staffs entering Spain to work.

Tourism industry hit

This decision is sure to hit the country’s tourism industry which is already suffering a loss due to the pandemic. According to reports, tourism sector represents 12 per cent of the nation’s GDP. According to statistics, about 80 million tourists visit every year, enjoying a range of attractions from beach holidays on coastal resorts to exploring historic cities such as Toledo and Granada.

Meanwhile, country's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that loosening the nearly two-month lockdown will be for nought if people don't obey social distancing rules. He reminded Spaniards on Saturday, two days before 51 per cent of the nation of 47 million will be allowed to sit at outdoor cafes, the virus has not disappeared. On Monday, many regions not as hard hit by the virus will permit gatherings of up to 10 people and reopen churches, theatres, outdoor markets and other establishments with limits on occupancy.

On May 11, many regions not as hard hit by the virus permitted gatherings of up to 10 people and reopened churches, theatres, outdoor markets and other establishments with limits on occupancy.

