Spiritual Leader, Psychedelic Pioneer Ram Dass Dies At 88 In Hawaii

Baba Ram Dass, an American spiritual teacher, and former Harvard University professor has died at the age of 88. Ram Dass who was born as Richard Alpert in Boston, Massachusetts died on Sunday at his residence in Maui, Hawaii, his foundation confirmed. Alpert had once visited India for spiritual discovery and has since become a spiritual teacher himself.

From Richard Alpert to Baba Ram Dass

Richard was born in a Jewish family in Newton and his father George Alpert was a lawyer in Boston. While his father wanted him to study medicine, Ram Dass decided to roll into Tufts University to pursue Arts degree, where he thought of studying psychology. He then acquired a master's degree in psychology from Wesleyan University and a doctorate in psychology from Stanford University.

After completing his studies, Alpert started teaching at Stanford for a year and also began psychoanalysis. In 1958, Alpert moved to Harvard University as an assistant clinical psychology professor, where he met Timothy Leary and the duo became close friends from thereon. Alpert joined Timothy in experimentation with psychedelic drugs such as psilocybin and LSD. In 1962, Alpert and Timothy co-founded the non-profit International Federation for Internal Freedom (IFIF) in order to carry out studies in the religious use of psychedelic drugs.

In 1963, Harvard fired Alpert and Timothy because of their involvement with psychedelic drugs and Alpert also allegedly gave psilocybin to an undergraduate in the University. Alpert travelled to India in 1967 and that is when he met his spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, who gave Alpert a new name "Ram Dass". Alpert who had now become Ram Dass, returned to the United States to become a spiritual teacher and started propagating blended beliefs and practices from Hinduism, Buddhism, Sufi, and Jewish mysticism.

In 1974, Ram Dass created the Hanuman Foundation, a non-profit foundation meant to embody the spirit of service inspired by his Guru. Ram Dass was the author of several books and the one that stood out among them was Be Here Now, which is believed to be monumentally influential work of his. Ram Dass also co-authored numerous books like LSD, Be Love Now, Polishing the Mirror: How to Live from Your Spiritual Heart, How Can I Help? Stories and Reflections on Service etcetera.

