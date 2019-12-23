Varanasi: Holy Places You Can Visit When You Are In The Spiritual Capital Of India

Varanasi, also known as Banaras or Benaras, is a city on the banks of the Rriver Ganges in Uttar Pradesh. It has been a cultural centre of northern India for many years. People in India believe that dying in Varanasi and getting cremated along the banks of the Holy Ganges allows one to break the cycle of rebirth and attain salvation, making it a major centre for pilgrimage. Varanasi is a sight to behold, the city is worldwide famous for its colossal temple, ghats, embankments made in steps of stone slabs along the river bank where pilgrims perform their rituals. Varanasi attracts millions of tourists every year. The city is not only popular among Indian travellers, but foreigners love the place too. Here are a few holy places you can visit when you are in Varanasi.

Dashashwamedh Ghat – The most Vibrant Ghat

Dashashwamedh Ghat is a flamboyant place popularly known for its spiritual transcendence. It is commonly said that Lord Brahma sacrificed 10 horses in a yajna here, and that is how the place got its name. Dashashwamedh Ghat is also a famous place to visit at night as it is a convincing space to linger in this small town. The place is even famous for Ganga Aarti and Agni Pooja.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple – A Jyotirlinga

The list of holy places to visit in Varanasi will be incomplete without including the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple. This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. Kasha Vishwanath Temple also has a reference in the holy scriptures. Its structure also consists of a series of smaller shrines located in the Vishwanath Galli.

Tulsi Manas Temple – Ramcharitmanas was written here

Among the many sightseeing places in the Varanasi city, one is the Tulsi Manas Temple. This is the place where saint Tulsidas wrote the Hindu epic Ramayana in the Awadhi dialect of the Hindi language. The temple was constructed in the year 1964 with white marbles and was funded by the Birla family. A few verses and scenes from Ramcharitmanas are also engraved on the walls of the temple.

Manikarnika Ghat – Pivotal Cremation Ghat

Manikarnika Ghat is considered to be an auspicious place to be cremated and is one of the most pivotal places of interest in Varanasi. This ghat is an exasperating and astounding experience in itself as nothing is considered to be sacrilegious here. This place is a sight to behold because of the setting sun and the glowing pyres with candle-lit flower bowls floating down the holy river Ganga.

