Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE: Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Resign As President Today Says Speaker

As the economic and political turmoil intensifies in Sri Lanka, Colombo is set to announce a new full-time President next week. Meanwhile, delayed from July 13, incumbent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tendered his resignation on Thursday, said Speaker Abeywardena, which will be official today. Meanwhile, protestors have continued to occupy the Presidents' secretariat and other govt. buildings.

Dipaneeta Das
Sri Lanka crisis

IMAGE: @GotabayaRajapaksa/@RanilWickremesinghe/Twitter

06:50 IST, July 15th 2022
Mahinda & Basil Rajapaksa to not leave country till July 15 amid growing unrest

In the latest development amid the ongoing civil unrest in Sri Lanka, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and ex-Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa will reportedly not leave the country. Apart from these two, SR Attygalle, former Secretary to the Treasury and Ministry of Finance, will also not leave the country amid the ongoing turmoil.

06:31 IST, July 15th 2022
Ex-Maldivian President says Sri Lanka 'can now move forward' after Rajapaksa's resignation

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed on Thursday said that now that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned the island nation "can move forward." He added, " I believe the President would not have resigned if he were still in Sri Lanka, and fearful of losing his life. I commend the thoughtful actions of the Govt. of Maldives." 

06:26 IST, July 15th 2022
Gotabaya Rajapaksa to finally resign today at 7:30 am (local time)

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa will officially resign today at 7:30 am local time, says Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena's office. As per local media reports, Rajapaksa sent the due documents via email to the parliamentary speaker on Thursday. 

06:19 IST, July 15th 2022
Two diesel shipments of 40,00mn tonnes reach Sri Lanka amid crisis

Two diesel shipments of 40,000 million tonnes each arrived in Sri Lanka amid a crippling shortage in the island nation on Thursday. Previous such shipments came from India on May 30 to help ease the acute fuel crisis in the debt-ridden island grappling with worst-in-a-decade economic turmoil. 

06:13 IST, July 15th 2022
IMF looking forward to resuming high-level discussions in Sri Lanka

Despite no fruitful outcome of talks, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is still in contact with Sri Lankan officials at technical levels and the government, hoping to be able to resume discussions with higher-level officials, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday. "We hope for a resolution of the current situation that would allow for our resumption of a dialogue on an IMF-supported program," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a scheduled press briefing. 

