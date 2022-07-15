Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE: Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Resign As President Today Says Speaker

Quick links:
IMAGE: @GotabayaRajapaksa/@RanilWickremesinghe/Twitter
In the latest development amid the ongoing civil unrest in Sri Lanka, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and ex-Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa will reportedly not leave the country. Apart from these two, SR Attygalle, former Secretary to the Treasury and Ministry of Finance, will also not leave the country amid the ongoing turmoil.
Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed on Thursday said that now that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned the island nation "can move forward." He added, " I believe the President would not have resigned if he were still in Sri Lanka, and fearful of losing his life. I commend the thoughtful actions of the Govt. of Maldives."
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa will officially resign today at 7:30 am local time, says Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena's office. As per local media reports, Rajapaksa sent the due documents via email to the parliamentary speaker on Thursday.
Two diesel shipments of 40,000 million tonnes each arrived in Sri Lanka amid a crippling shortage in the island nation on Thursday. Previous such shipments came from India on May 30 to help ease the acute fuel crisis in the debt-ridden island grappling with worst-in-a-decade economic turmoil.
Despite no fruitful outcome of talks, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is still in contact with Sri Lankan officials at technical levels and the government, hoping to be able to resume discussions with higher-level officials, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday. "We hope for a resolution of the current situation that would allow for our resumption of a dialogue on an IMF-supported program," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a scheduled press briefing.