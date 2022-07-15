Following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as Sri Lanka President, Republic Media Network spoke to Sajith Premadasa, Leader of Opposition, on Friday. In the exclusive conversation, the leader said that the next President of the island nation will be decided by the 225-member Parliament, and the results would be declared by July 20. Never in the history of the presidency since 1978 that Parliament voted to elect a president. Presidential elections in 1982, 1988, 1994, 1999, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2019 had elected them by popular vote.

Speaking of the elections, Premadasa said, "Parliament consists of the majority that governs the country under the Rajapaksa ideology, they have the numbers. But we, as the alternate government, will be reflecting the views and aspirations of the people of Sri Lanka. Members of Parliament will have to decide. Are they going to have the same Rajapaksa ghosts as the president or are they going to give the opportunity to the progressive or constructive opposition."

The new president will serve the remaining tenure of Gotabaya Rajapaksa till November 2024. The front runner in next week’s race would be former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe. After Wickremesinghe, the next main contender is Sajith Premadasa, the main opposition leader.

'Not possible to fix things in a short period of time'

During the exclusive conversation, Premadasa highlighted that being frank to the people of Sri Lanka was the need of the hour. "If anyone is saying that something can be fixed in a very short period, it's not so. It will take several years- 4-5 years- for us to arrive at 2019 levels. It is going to be a very difficult path to follow. The path will be full of potholes and obstacles but they are surmountable," the Leader of Opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament said.

On being asked if there would be a 'compromise formula' to accommodate the interests of the parties, he said, "We have to decide whether we will be able to compromise on people's interest, country's interest. People want fundamental and substantive change. They do not want to see cosmetic tingling, the issuance of lozenges to provide people with a temporary feel-good factor."