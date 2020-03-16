Sri Lanka Organises Week-long Buddhist Prayers To Combat Coronavirus

Sri Lanka is reportedly conducting a week-long Buddhist prayer dedicated to combating the impact of the deadly coronavirus with over 169,943 cases worldwide. Sri Lanka has reported at least 11 cases of the novel coronavirus with over 137 suspected cases under medical supervision, as per the reports.

Venerable Warakagoda Gnanarathana, the priest of the powerful Asgiriya sect, told the international media reporters that the recitation of ''Rathana Suthraya'' was organized for a week through which not only Sri Lanka but the countries worldwide would be blessed in combating the disease. He said that the prayers will be held commencing March 18 for a week near the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy.

The government of Sri Lanka reportedly declared Monday as a special holiday to facilitate the containment efforts of the COVID-19 by introducing the new directives and preventive measures. It involves quarantine of all individuals arriving in the country other than from China for at least 14 days. Anil Jasinghe, the health chief told the media reporters that the Chinese who arrive in Sri Lanka will be put through a special quarantine process to curb the spread of the COVID-19 within the country.

Sri Lanka banned public events

International flights from Sri Lanka to UK, Norway, and Belgium have reportedly been suspended while strict health screenings are being conducted on the passengers coming from at least 11 countries. Health officials confirmed in the media reports that the passengers are being taken under mandatory quarantine in case of any symptoms of the chronic illness.

Sri Lanka has shut the universities and schools until April 20 as a preventive measure. It has also cancelled the Sunday masses in the churches for two weeks and banned all public events that require assembly of masses in the premises countrywide. The Civil Aviation Authority also announced the closing down of the Jaffna international airport operations in view of the threat, confirmed media reports. Jaffna operates flights to Chennai.

