Ariana Grande Calls 'selfish' People Out For Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously

Hollywood News

Ariana Grande recently took to social media to call people out for being selfish & not taking Coronavirus seriously. Read to know what more she has to say.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande recently took to her social media proving that she is not one of those people who takes the Coronavirus as a joke. As much as people insist that the COVID-19 is an overhyped flu, the fears of it are real, according to her. The singer took to her social media and said that it is surprising that so many people go around believing that the virus is not that big of a deal. That is not all, Grande has much more to say.

Ariana Grande calls people out for being selfish and dangerous over Coronavirus pandemic

ALSO READ | Pete Davidson Says It Was 'over' With Ariana Grande After Her Ex-BF Mac Miller's death

She also received a lot of backlash for her statement. Continuing into the same thread, she clarified that she does not mean to disrespect anyone and entirely understands that there are people who do not have the privilege of canceled work. She further insisted on the fact that it is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion.  

 ALSO READ | How Ariana Grande Reacted After Pete Davidson Got Candid About Their Breakup; Read

Once again trying to make her fans realise the urgency of the situation, she urged them to call their senators for support. She also mentioned a bill in her tweet which provides people with necessary financial support and leaves. In another tweet she added that everyone deserves to be financially supported and feel safe at home.  

ALSO READ | Ariana Grande And Mikey Foster Split After 9 Months Of Dating, Here's The Reason

ALSO READ | Katy Perry's Pregnancy, Ariana Grande's Breakup And Other Hollywood Updates Of The Week

 

 

