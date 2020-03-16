Man United Players Reportedly Being Tested For Coronavirus Twice A Day

The world of football has come to a standstill since the outbreak of Coronavirus. All the European top-tier leagues have been suspended until further notice. The players at all the clubs have been advised to spend their time behind closed doors and in self-isolation, if there are any Coronavirus-related symptoms identified. The Premier League has been called off until April 3, 2020. The FA took the decision after Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus. However, it is reported that Manchester United are continuing with their training at the Carrington training ground (AON Training Complex).
As reported by The Mirror, Manchester United are taking full precautions before continuing with their training. The medical staff have been instructed to check the players twice a day to confirm their safety in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. It is reported that the players are being checked before entering the ground and also while exiting the facility. As per reports, Man United will go on with their training despite other teams going into the lockdown. However, Man United are taking complete precautions to keep their stars away from the Coronavirus outbreak.
Man United's new signing Odion Ighalo asks fans to stay safe amid Coronavirus outbreak
See you guys in 3 weeks, pls be safe🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DXbHCuvFjY— Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) March 14, 2020
Man United's record signing, Paul Pogba spreads awareness
#Dab to beat #coronavirus. Follow @WHO advice to Be Ready for #COVID19 https://t.co/Ej0FqcHbj5 pic.twitter.com/4DhQ7NsZYk— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) March 13, 2020
Man United's Marcus Rashford on Twitter
Football is the fans...period. But the safety and well-being of our fans has to come first. Without you, we’re nothing. If you’re not feeling well, call 111 for advice ❤️— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 11, 2020