Man United Players Reportedly Being Tested For Coronavirus Twice A Day

The world of football has come to a standstill since the outbreak of Coronavirus. All the European top-tier leagues have been suspended until further notice. The players at all the clubs have been advised to spend their time behind closed doors and in self-isolation, if there are any Coronavirus-related symptoms identified. The Premier League has been called off until April 3, 2020. The FA took the decision after Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus. However, it is reported that Manchester United are continuing with their training at the Carrington training ground (AON Training Complex).

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo: Players Who Joined Serie A After CR7 And His Huge Impact On The League

Premier League Coronavirus outbreak: Man United continue with their training

As reported by The Mirror, Manchester United are taking full precautions before continuing with their training. The medical staff have been instructed to check the players twice a day to confirm their safety in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. It is reported that the players are being checked before entering the ground and also while exiting the facility. As per reports, Man United will go on with their training despite other teams going into the lockdown. However, Man United are taking complete precautions to keep their stars away from the Coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Self-quarantine Madeira Pad Has Rooftop Pool, Ocean View: Watch

Premier League suspended: Man United players react to Coronavirus outbreak on Twitter

Man United's new signing Odion Ighalo asks fans to stay safe amid Coronavirus outbreak

See you guys in 3 weeks, pls be safe🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DXbHCuvFjY — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) March 14, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak Live: Ronaldo, Pogba, LeBron And Other Global Superstars React On Twitter

Man United's record signing, Paul Pogba spreads awareness

Also Read | Real Madrid Star Eden Hazard Recovering From Surgery In Quarantine After Coronavirus Outbreak: Report

Man United's Marcus Rashford on Twitter