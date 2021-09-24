Sri Lanka: Renowned Shaman Passes Away Due To COVID After Claiming To Have Found Cure

A well-known shaman from Sri Lanka who promoted a potion, known as “blessed water” which he claimed could protect individuals from COVID-19, has died due to the disease. As per BBC, the Sri Lankan shaman, Eliyantha White stated that the potion which he used to cure athletes and politicians, appeared in his dream. He further claimed that pouring the potion into rivers might put an end to the COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka and the neighbouring nation India.

According to Daily Mail, the 48-year-old caught the disease earlier this month and was admitted to a Colombo hospital, where his situation deteriorated and he passed away on Wednesday, September 22. The potion was even openly supported by the former health minister of Sri Lanka, Pavithra Wanniarachchi. The minister later was infected by the virus and ended up spending two weeks in intensive care.

Sri Lanka shaman's popularity

The Sri Lankan shaman grew popular in recent times after curing several Indian cricketers despite his therapies being dismissed by conventional doctors. As per a Daily Mail report, the shaman has always stated that he had adopted the procedures from the 3,000-year-old Indian medical legacy, but the conventional doctors called him a fake. Ayurveda professionals too dismissed his remarks.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had publicly praised him in 2010 when he revealed that the shaman had cured a knee ailment. He even gave consultations to the recent Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, who expressed his sympathies on social media.

I’m deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Dr. Eliyantha White. My deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. His legacy will continue to live through all the lives, he touched and healed of various ailments. pic.twitter.com/UzlqHNsPgc — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) September 23, 2021

On Thursday, the Shaman was cremated in line with COVID-19 protocol.

COVID-19 in Sri Lanka

In the last 24 hours, Sri Lanka has reported nearly 1621 COVID-19 cases. According to the latest numbers provided by the Worldometer, the total number of confirmed cases in the nation is 5,10,040 whereas the total number of fatalities is 12,448. Over 4,51,742 have been recovered from the disease. Yet, the average number of COVID-19 instances recorded in the last seven days is 1621.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to restrict the transmission of COVID-19, Sri Lanka's Health Minister, Keheliya Rambukwella, announced that the national quarantine curfew, which came into place in late August, has been extended until October 1.

(Image: PTI/ Representative Image/ Unspalsh)