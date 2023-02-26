Sri Lankan Police Fires Tear Gas To Disperse NPP Protestors Demanding Local Govt Polls

A massive demonstration erupted in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo after the protestors belonging to the National People's Power (NPP) party took to the streets demanding that the government hold next month’s local council elections as planned. The protest that broke out on Sunday came in the midst of the current economic crisis in the island nation.

The Sunday protest took place on the road from Nelum Pokuna Theater towards the Town Hall. The aforementioned road is now completely blocked by the NPP protestors. In the video obtained by Republic TV, protestors can be seen chanting slogans and demanding elections. The police in the area used water cannons to ward off the protestors from the area. According to the Sri Lanka Mirror, the police also used tear gases to disperse the protestors from the area.

Sri Lanka court issues order over the NPP protest

According to the Sri Lankan news outlet, adaderana.Ik, the NPP protest erupted after Sri Lanka’s Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court issued a restraining order against 26 individuals including the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The court order prevented these leaders from entering the Hospital Square area in Colombo. The order was issued at the request of the OIC of the Maradana Police and came following the information about a scheduled political protest in the national capital. Before the information of a scheduled protest march by NPP in the Sri Lankan capital came out, the Fort Magistrate’s Court also issued an order preventing groups from entering places like the Ministry of Finance, the President’s House and the Presidential Secretariat, etc, between 1:00 pm and 8:00 pm today.