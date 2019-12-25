Stockport McDonalds To Remain Open On Christmas Day To Serve The Needy

A McDonald's branch in Stockport, England has unveiled its plans to open on Christmas day to feed the poor and needy people. The staffers who work at the fast-food joint in Merseyway Shopping Centre will be available to serve bacon rolls and brews between 8 am to 9 pm to make a difference in the festive season. Assistant manager Kevin Buckley said that the fast-food chain have partnered with The Wellspring, a charity the branch has been working with for some time. He added that there are a lot of homeless people who should be served food. He further added that the entire team wanted to make some difference.

Offer to help homeless community

Also, the franchisee Stuart Broadbelt said that it was something they were all passionate about and decided to open the store on Christmas eve. Around 20 employees have agreed to come and help out on the day proving that their initiative should work to help those who need it the most. Buckley said that his wife and six-year-old daughter will be accompanying him on the day. He said that they will be there to have a chat with the people and make them feel homely.

The offer is not only for the homeless community but also extended to anyone who has no one to spend Christmas with. Kevin said that they have got regular customers who come to their stores daily and he has invited them to come down.

It is not the only food joint offering helping hand. A McDonalds in Ashton-under-Lyne town centre has also decided to serve up bacon butties and coffee to those in need. Its manager Jonathan Hinsley said that it is a great and dedicated team to help the needy people. He said that the previous year, they had dozens of people rushing to their restaurant for some company and something to eat.

