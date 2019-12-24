McDonalds Christmas Eve Hours- Holiday Hours - Closed/Open Today Christmas Eve 2019

Craving for scrumptious and tasty fast food can arise anytime, and Christmas cannot be an exception for your hunger pangs. So, to prepare for a special trip to McDonald's, you need to know about the special hours on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019. Below mentioned are the details to make sure about, whether or not your McDonald’s is open on Christmas, because there may be some adjusted holiday hours.

McDonald's Christmas eve hours and timings in the holiday hour

Foodies will have to plan their Christmas Day accordingly this festive season since only some McDonald’s restaurants will stay open on Christmas day, Wednesday this year. Reportedly, only a small number of restaurants will be open on Christmas, and since not all locations will be open, you'll want to check the restaurant locator to see if your local spot has special hours for the holiday. Therefore, if you are also scheduling on snatching a meal from McDonald's on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24; New Year's Eve, Tuesday, December 31; or New Year's Day, Wednesday, January 1, you will likewise want to check your location's holiday agenda, since special hours may apply on those days.

So, you can try the newest seasonal sip and make your day more cheerful. McDonald's McCafe Cinnamon Cookie Latte is now offered for a limited period during the holidays. You would love this item because it has a special and different taste of brewed with espresso, cinnamon, and milk. You can get your pick-me-up if you are in a hurry of the festive day, as a hot or iced drink.

If you need a festive dessert to make your Christmas eve more interesting and lip-smacking, try the new Snickerdoodle McFlurry, which is also available for a limited time in some special hour stores of McDonald’s. This seasonal McFlurry is made with yummiest vanilla soft serve and cinnamon cookie crumbles. So, no matter what you would like to have this season or order this holiday, just make sure that you check your location’s holiday hour before you plan to visit there.

