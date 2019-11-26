Stray Dog Found Covered In Snow, Keeping Abandoned Kittens Warm

In a heartwarming story, a stray dog was found covered in snow trying to keep a litter of abandoned kittens warm. The kittens would not have survived without the dog in the cold Canadian Winter. The kittens and dogs are safe now.
On a cold Canadian night, a stray dog was found covering and keeping a litter of kittens warm. The dog that has been identified as a two-year-old mongrel has been named Serenity by animal rescue officials. She was discovered in a ditch near a road near Chatham, in Ontario Canada a week ago. The temperature the night Serenity was found was -3 degrees celsius and was already pitch black outside. By the time she was found, Serenity was already covered in a dusting of snow.
Myriam Armstrong an official at the Pet and Wildlife Rescue told local media that when a passerby stopped to help Serenity she was surprised to find 5 tiny pure black kittens that were snuggling with Serenity for warmth and protection against the biting cold.
This is definitely a heartfelt story of survival and cross-species nurturing. The story has been widely circulated online and around 30 people have already contacted Pet and Wildlife Rescue about adopting them.
The story of how Serenity chanced upon the 5 kittens is a mystery, there is no doubt that without Serenity the kittens would surely would not have survived. The adoption process for the kittens and Serenity will begin soon. It will definitely take a few more weeks for Serenity and the kittens to get back to their normal shape and gain the required strength before the adoption process begins.
