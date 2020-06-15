'Nepal PM Oli Hid India's Offer To Talk On Border Issues Prior To Map Amendment': Sources

A day after Nepal's Upper House approved a proposal to amend its political map, Indian government sources have said that India had reached out to Nepal before the passage of the bill seeking talks on border issues. Sources add that virtual talks and foreign secretary visit too were offered, but PM K P Oli ignored these and went ahead with the amendment, without informing the citizens on India's offer. India has put the onus on Nepal 'to build a positive and conducive environment for talks' as it has created a difficult situation now, add government sources.

Nepal's lower house passes bill to redraw map including Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura

PM Oli hid India's offer on talks: Govt sources

Sources add that Nepal's boundary move is purely due to internal politics and that this issue which had been settled 200 years ago, has suddenly been revived. Previously, both countries had settled 98% of its 1750 km-border issues, while continuing talks on Kalapani and Susta area - where Nepal has settled its people in the Indian territory of Nasahi-Susta, report government sources. PM Oli has allegedly used this bill to serve a self-serving and myopic agenda, which is not in interest of civilisational relationship between the 'two friendly neighbours', state sources.

Inspite of Nepal's 'unilateral' move to include three Indian territories Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura in its new map, India continues to aid the nation, report government sources. Recently, India has provided COVID-19 help to the tune of Rs 4.5 crores to Nepal. India has termed the newly passed Napalese constitutional amendment as 'violative', stating that the 'artificial enlargement of claims' was not fact-based or tenable.

India notes passage of Nepal's constitutional amendment for new map; terms it 'violative'

Nepal's Lower House passes map amendment

On Saturday, Nepal's lower house passed the constitutional amendment to alter its map which was introduced on Tuesday, unanimously. Out of 275 MPs in Nepal, 258 were present and all voted Yes for Amendment. The map was passed unanimously, as the KP Sharma Oli-led government enjoyed the support of the main opposition party Nepali Congress and Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal in passing the new map. Now, Nepal's map includes Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura and the updated map will now be accommodated in the national emblem.

Congress calls passage of Nepal's bill for new map a 'colossal failure of BJP govt'

Nepal incorporates Indian territories in the new map

On May 18, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli approved Nepal's new map featuring the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura. As per reports, Nepal's new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government and other relevant documents. Addressing the Parliament on May 19, the Nepal PM claimed that India had made the aforesaid territories "disputed" by stationing its Army there. He vowed to reclaim these territories from India through diplomatic efforts. Sources state that this move was done by Oli to boost his falling popularity and assert himself in the Nepalese Communist party.

India demands release of 'arrested' High Commission staff in Islamabad; Pak agrees