Study Finds Ethnic Minorities At Higher Risk Of COVID-19 Death In UK

As per a new study published by British health authorities, the ethnic minority community in Britain has been more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus, and the fatalities related to ethnic groups have been considerably higher than the white compatriots. For instance, people of Bangladeshi ethnicity had about twice the risk of death than white Britons, a Public Health England study revealed as of June 1.

A former deputy chair at the British Medical Association, Dr. Kailash Chand, was quoted saying that the report could be viewed as a “whitewash” for failing to deliver recommendations. This comes as the study listed discrepancy without a solution, causing concern among the black, Asian, and other minority backgrounds about the health risks if there was a second wave. UK’s Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, reportedly said that the findings were inarguable and that the black or a person from a minority ethnic background is a major risk in the pandemic.

Speaking about the risk factor, Hancock said, the publication made it at appropriate timing because right across the world people are aggravated about racial injustice, Hancock said at a news conference, referring to unrest in the United States over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd.

Further, he added, that while he understood the urgency, the importance, and the sensitivity of the matter, it was also important health safety was considered. Hancock said the government would investigate any issues related to the UK in weeks ahead. However, the opposition Labour Party stressed that the UK government must act now to protect ethnic-minority groups, as per the reports. It reportedly said that as per official statistics and other data, it was largely confirmed there were health risks based on racial and health inequalities.

UK must mitigate risks

Labour’s equalities spokeswoman, Marsha de Cordova, was quoted as saying, when it comes to the question about how we reduce these disparities and protect people, the government is notably silent. The UK must not wait to mitigate risks these communities could be exposed to, she added.

Further, the study confirmed that the most prominent risk factor with COVID-19 is age, elderly 80 or over 70 were more likely to die from the COVID-19 disease than people aged under 40. Additionally, the study conferred, working-age men were twice as likely to die than the working-age women.

(Image Credit: AP)