Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Death Toll Crosses 375,000 Mark

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus as of June 2, Tuesday has crossed the 375,000 mark all over the world while the infection rate soared to 6,258,474, according to a tally by an international media agency. The US and European countries are the worst-hit since the virus first emerged in the port city of Wuhan. As per international media reports, the total fatalities caused by the disease stands at 375,070 from all over the world. According to the John Hopkins tally, the US has recorded maximum number of deaths with 105,147, followed by Britain with 39, 127, Italy with 33475, Brazil with 29,937, and France at 28,836.

Countries ease lockdown restrictions

With the increasing number of cases, many countries across the world are eyeing to ease the lockdown restrictions imposed in a bid to revive loss stricken economy. Amidst the growing number of cases, Brazil is planning to reopen the country drawing criticism from health experts. The South American nation is preparing to ease lockdown restrictions with President Jair Bolsonaro at the forefront in demanding the lifting of quarantine measures. The right-wing leader has time and again urged people to defy lockdown and get to business as usual, which has not gone down well even within his government.

Manila, the capital city of the Philippines, has eased the world's longest coronavirus lockdown after 78 days of strict government orders to stay at home. According to the reports, scores of people returned back to work and public transportation hit the roads on the morning of June 1. As per international media reports, the government allowed some non-essential services to open even after the coronavirus infections rising exponentially across the country to revive the shattered economy.

According to the John Hopkins coronavirus database, 5 out of the top 10 countries with the highest coronavirus cases are European nations. The European Commission proposed a €750 billion recovery fund on May 27 to ensure “sustainable, even, inclusive and fair” recovery for all member states. Announcing the plan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the recovery plan will turn the immense challenge into an opportunity by investing in the future, apart from supporting the recovery.

