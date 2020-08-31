Sudanese Leaders And Rebel Commanders Agree On A Historic Peace Deal

Sudanese leaders and rebel commanders on August 31 agreed to sign a historic deal. Reports suggest that this will be a step towards ending 17 years of conflict. Gibril Ibrahim, the commander of one of rebel groups, the Justice and Equality Movement reportedly said that he wants to congratulate everyone in Sudan for signing this historic deal that addressed the roots of the problem and has ended the war. Leaders of the Sudan Revolutionary Front which is an umbrella organization of rebel groups from Darfur and the southern states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile also celebrated after signing the deal.

Tough times to come to an end for Sudan

According to the United Nations, 300,000 people died alone in Darfur after rebels took up arms in the year 2003. The former government leaders were reportedly accused of carrying out genocide and of crimes against humanity. However, the conflict in South Kordofan and Blue Nile flared up in the year 2011 in the wake of South Sudan's independence.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo who is the Sudanese paramilitary commander signed the deal on behalf of Khartoum. Daglo and the leaders of the rebel movements grouped together and shook hands. Faisal Mohammed Salih, Sudan's information minister reportedly said that the government has started the real transformation of Sudan from dictatorship to democracy. However, he added that there is still a long way to go as there will be numerous problems when the deal will be implemented.

Reports by AP suggest that Sudan’s civil war has completely destroyed the health system and other basic services. The war has left the women all exposed. Human rights groups and medical charities reported many women were raped after going out to find water or wood. In another development a few days back, Sudan clarified that the country's interim government cannot move to normalise relations with Israel as it doesn't enjoy the mandate required to take a step in that direction. According to reports, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Tuesday during a meeting told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the interim government, led by a wide alliance, does not have the mandate to normalise relations with Israel. A government spokesperson later said that the agenda of the alliance is to maintain peace and stability in the country, complete the transition and conduct free elections, nothing beyond these tasks.

(Image Credits: AP)