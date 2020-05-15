Babies Born To Surrogate Mothers In Ukraine Waiting To Meet Their Parents Amid COVID-19

In heart-wrenching news, nearly 50 babies born to surrogate mothers in Ukraine are waiting in the cribs to meet their parents who live in different countries and couldn't be present during their birth due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to reports, 46 surrogate babies belonging to parents from the United Kingdom, Spain, China, Mexico, the United States, and Italy among other countries are waiting at the Venice Hotel in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv. Surrogacy is illegal in the above-mentioned countries, so citizens usually look to Ukraine for the services where it is legal.

The parents were unable to make it to Ukraine on time due to the sudden travel ban imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the closure of international borders. A video of babies was shared via the surrogacy clinic website which later came into limelight after a Ukrainian parliamentarian, Liudmila Denisova, took note of it.

In the video, the administrator of the Venice Hotel shared a message with the parents stating that their babies are currently being cared for by their staff round the clock. The administrator ads in the video that it is a challenging task but they are managing the babies very well and their staff also arrange video calls for the parents to see their children.

The administrator added that the clinic informs the parents how much their babies eat, sleep, and what their weight is. The hotel also has a pediatrician who examines the babies every day and takes care of their health.

What's ahead for the babies

Denis Herman, the clinic’s lead lawyer, said in the video that due to lockdown and closure of borders, parents are yet to meet their babies and assured them that the clinic is in talks with the Ukrainian foreign ministry to get approval for them to enter the country as soon as possible.

However, he also pointed out it requires a collaborative effort from the parents' native countries, and the process can only be completed after getting a note from their respective diplomatic authority. He also informed that Sweden and the United Kingdom authorities are already in talks with the Ukrainian government over the issue.

(Image Credit: BioTexCom/YouTube)