Two Cheetah Cubs Born Through Surrogacy For First Time In Ohio Zoo

A pair of cheetah cubs have reportedly been born through vitro fertilization process to a surrogate Cheetah mother for the first time in Ohio zoo confirmed officials. The cubs were reportedly born to a 3-year-old mother Cheetah named Izzy at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

According to the reports, a team at the zoo observed the birth through a remote camera that is now being termed as a huge scientific achievement. The mother Cheetah is constantly being monitored as the officials at Zoo are keeping eye on her health conditions. The biological mother of the cubs is reportedly a 6-year-old Cheetah named Kibibi who is too old to reproduce naturally, said reports. Her eggs were extracted and fertilized in the zoo laboratory. The embryo was later implanted in Izzy who got pregnant a few weeks later.

Useful to restore cheetah population

Scientists from Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute and the Columbus Zoo reportedly said that the male cheetah living at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Texas contributed to the reproduction of the infant cubs at the Ohio zoo. Pierre Comizzoli, a reproductive biologist at the institute, told the media that the immediate success of IVF in cheetahs would help to restore the diminishing cheetah population. He further added that it continues to improve the understanding of fertility that assists in developing innovative techniques for other species.

The Columbus zoo shared the video of the cheetah cubs on their official Twitter handle that has been viewed 6.1k times. The audience online was left mesmerized by the cubs.

History has been made! In a groundbreaking scientific breakthrough, two cheetah cubs have been born through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer into a surrogate mother at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. 🐆🐆 Read more: https://t.co/KvRuAAIR4Q pic.twitter.com/2xtr4Fufm9 — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) February 24, 2020

