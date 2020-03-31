Denmark Could Ease Restrictions If Coronavirus Cases Remain Stable

Denmark is considering easing coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns by Easter (April 12) if the number of coronavirus deaths and new cases remained stable. The statement was made by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on March 30. Denmark has reported 77 coronavirus related deaths. Denmark had gone into lockdown on March 11 in an effort to limit physical contact between its citizens and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Plans to ease restrictions

According to reports, Frederiksen while speaking in a news conference said that the number of hospitalizations in Denmark had risen slightly slower than the week before and it had not seen an explosion in coronavirus cases, as was the prevailing trend in other countries. As per reports, the number of daily deaths in Denmark has slowed to five on March 29 and compared to 11 on March 10 and 9. Denmark has imposed fewer restrictions on daily life that countries like Italy and France. The restriction in Denmark has still been stricter than in neighbouring Sweden which has remained largely open for business throughout the pandemic.

Read: This Unique Trick By Denmark's Supermarket Stops Hand Sanitizer Hoarding By Customers

Read: Denmark Closes Borders To Foreigners For One Month Amid Coronavirus Scare

As per reports, authorities in Denmark have restricted public assembly to 10 people or fewer and also ordered the closure of schools, universities, daycares, restaurants, cafes, libraries, gyms and hair salons. Denmark has also shut its borders to most foreigners. As per reports, Frederiksen has said that she hopes to come up with and present a plan for the first phase of re-opening of Denmark by the end of this week and plans to consult experts and other parties in the government before moving forward.

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has infected 785,807 people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 37,820. Denmark has reported 2,577 coronavirus cases and 77 deaths. Italy and Spain remain the worst affected European countries with a death toll of 11,591 and 7,716 respectively.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Denmark, Estonia Confirm First Cases Of Deadly Epidemic

Read: Jeppe Kofod, Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Denmark Arrives In India On 2-day Visit