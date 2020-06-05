Switzerland Confirms Its Role In US-Iran Prisoner Exchange As 'humanitarian Gesture'

Switzerland has confirmed its role in the US-Iran silent deal that led to the release of American Michael White from Tehran and Iranian Majid Taheri from Washington citing “humanitarian gesture”. In a statement released on June 5, a day after White arrived in the US after being detained in Iran for nearly two years, Swiss Foreign Ministry said that it welcomes the move by both the country. Switzerland has also assured that it would be willing to help both the US and Iran in building mutual trust.

The statement said, “Switzerland had contributed to the successful exchange of prisoners. She is responsible for protecting power mandates against the USA and Iran. Switzerland's role in these mandates includes negotiations with the participating countries and the constant creation of confidence-building measures.”

Swiss Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis also hailed the reuniting of detainees with their families as “another step that was successfully completed” that was in accordance with Switzerland’s sustained tradition of “good offices”. The United States Navy veteran was detained in Iran in 2018 and was released on June 4. US President Donald Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif confirmed the arrival of both individuals. White’s mother expressed her sigh of relief and said, “nightmare is now over”.

A further step successful completed: I welcome the humanitarian gesture of Iran and the United States that led to the release of the American and Iranian citizen. We stand ready for further facilitation, in accordance with our long-lasting tradition of good offices. — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) June 4, 2020

‘Part of the consular’

In the official release, the Swiss government said that as “protective power” it assumed the role of the “consular” and/or “diplomatic tasks” if both US and Iran break their relations. It also credited itself for Washington and Tehran to maintain relationships and offered the “postman function” on its own or on the request of the countries concerned.

“As a protective power, Switzerland assumes part of the consular and/or diplomatic tasks if two states break off their relations in whole or in part. Thanks to the protective power, states can maintain minimal relationships and the protective power grants consular protection to nationals in the other state,” Swiss FDFA.

