Arjun Kapoor Shares 'OG Avenger' As He Gives Thanos' Snap A Hilarious 'Tirangaa' Twist

While boredom has struck everyone amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor seems to have taken one for the team as he has been sharing a couple of memes on his social media handles. From giving fans an insight into his lockdown diaries to collaborating with sensational YouTubers, Arjun has undoubtedly got his fans hooked to his Instagram handle by churning out fresh content. After sharing a hilarious video of an aged man having the best time of his life in his 'street dancing post lockdown' post, Arjun Kapoor shares yet another meme, giving Thanos' iconic snap a hysterical Tirangaa twist.

Arjun Kapoor shares an 'OG version' of Avengers

All the Marvel fans are well-versed with the iconic 'Thanos snap' from the film Avengers: End Game which released last year. Arjun Kapoor recently shared a video from the climax of Avengers: End Game, giving Thanos' snap a hilarious Tirangaa twist by merging Thanos' scene with that of 1993's Bollywood film Tirangaa starring Raaj Kumar. The meme 'Fuse Conductor Nikal Liye Hai ft. Thanos' went viral on social media recently and Arjun Kapoor seems to be in love with it as he shared it on his Instagram profile too and humorously called it "The OG Avenger". Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Tirangaa is an action drama released in 1993 starring Raaj Kumar, Nana Patekar and Mamta Kulkarni in the lead roles. The film was a blockbuster hit in its time and one of the scenes from the film was recently making rounds on the internet as it became popular fodder for the 'memers'. The scene from the film wherein Raaj Kumar removes the fuse conductor from the missile has been edited to make some hilarious memes on social media. Watch the full scene from Tirangaa below:

Meanwhile, on the career front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in 2019's period drama titled Panipat. The Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial depicted the events that took place during the third war of Panipat. However, the film failed to impress the audience and did not fare well at the box office either. Arjun will net seen sharing the screen space with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra in their upcoming film titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

