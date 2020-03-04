Sydney: Shopper Pulls Out Knife In Toilet Paper Aisle In Supermarket

The New South Wales Police are investigating reports of a knife being pulled on a shopper in the toilet paper aisle of a Sydney shopping centre as people were 'panic buying'. While speaking to an international media outlet, the NSW Police spokeswoman said that the cops were called to a 'disturbance' at the Westfield Parramatta store on March 4. The staff member reportedly said that a man and a woman had a fight over toilet tissue and one of them was carrying a knife.

According to international media reports, at least six police officers were at the scene and no one was injured. After the incident, the supermarkets are now enforcing strict restrictions on toilet paper purchases as shoppers, driven by fears of the global coronavirus outbreak, cleared the supermarket shelves across Australia. The supermarket store reportedly also banned shoppers from buying more than four packs per person.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the supermarket shelves across Australia are being left empty as people are worried that they may contract the deadly disease. Several Australians are stocking up on the essentials like toilet paper, hand sanitiser, bottled water, pasta and rice in case they become infected.

High level of concern

Coles, the Australian supermarket store, also released a statement that promised that the emptied aisles would be restocked as quickly as possible. The supermarket store has reportedly even increased the number of deliveries to store this week the improve the availability of popular products, including long-life pantry staples and health care items. According to international media reports, the statement further read that the store is also continuing to work with its suppliers to maintain availability for customers.

As per reports, Australia has reported nearly 42 confirmed coronavirus cases. The first Australian has also been confirmed dead from the virus after they were on board the Diamond Princess. The Australian health officials have reportedly warned against buying in bulk at supermarkets.

Australia has reportedly “warned” its citizens not to travel to Iran amid surging cases of the coronavirus in its territory, most cases linked to Iran. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) announced on February 29, that foreign nationals travelling from Iran need to quarantine in another country before entering Australia, as per reports.

