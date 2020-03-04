Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll In US Reaches 9, Total 120 Cases

The number of deaths due to the coronavirus in the US rose to nine. US health officials made the announcement on March 3 that all the nine deaths in the US have taken place in Washington State. As of March 2, there are 120 cases in 15 states across the US with New Hampshire, Georgia and North Carolina reporting their first cases recently.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 60 countries since December 2019. According to international media reports, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state rose to 27 and more than 120 cases in the United States have been reported.

Read: PM Modi To Skip Holi Milans; Takes Lead Amid Coronavirus Experts' 'no Gatherings' Advice

Over 90k cases globally

As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,270 and more than 91,000 worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 2,900 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 119 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 3,123.

Read: Singapore Minister Urges Authorities To Prepare For 'spike' In Coronavirus Cases

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the United States President Donald Trump said that his administration has made engagement with local leaders a top priority as they play a 'frontline role in battling public health threats'. While addressing the local leaders at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference, Trump further said that he and his administration are 'working very hard' to expedite the long process of developing a vaccine. Furthermore, his administration is moving with maximum speed to develop therapies so that people can recover as quickly as possible.

Our county health officials play a frontline role in battling public health threats—and President @realDonaldTrump is working closely with Congress to deliver all the help they need. pic.twitter.com/H4NMffsZzJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 3, 2020

Read: Major Concerts & Festivals Cancelled Or Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Local Officials First Line Of Defence In Protecting Our Communities: Trump On Coronavirus