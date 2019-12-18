Syria: At Least 22 Civilians Killed In Air Raids In Idlib Province

Around 22 civilians, including several children, were killed in the Russian government forces led series of air raids in northwest Syria. These air raids mainly affected the towns and villages in Maaret al-Numaan district of the Idlib province.

The Syrian Civil Defence, also known as White Helmets as quoted by Qatari media, said that the attacks on Tuesday targeted a dozen towns and villages in Maaret al-Numaan district, Idlib province, causing civilians to flee en masse towards Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps near the Turkish border.

Ahmed Sheikho, a spokesperson for the Civil Defence, also gave his statement where he said that nine people were killed in the town of Tal Mannis, six were killed in Bidama and five others were killed in Maasaran.

Syrian airstrike lands near school

Two few days ago, on December 16, suspected Syrian government airstrike on a market in a northwestern rebel-held town killed 13 civilians, while Turkish artillery shells landed near a school in a Kurdish-held town, killing at least nine, including eight children, activists said. The violence is part of rising tension in Syria’s north, along the border with Turkey. “The bombardment of the market that was packed with civilians led to a massacre and wide destruction,” the Civil Defense said on its Facebook page, which also had photos of lifeless bodies and paramedics helping the victims.

No end to attacks

Recently violent clashes erupted between regime forces and armed groups in Idlib province of Syria which claimed at least 96 lives on both sides, said a war monitoring group on December 2. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) documented the death of 51 members of regime forces and at least 45 fighters including 31 of the militant groups in the next 3 days following December 2 as fierce clashes continued in several areas of east Idlib.

