Syria: 9 Shelling Attacks Recorded In Idlib De-escalation Zone In Last 24 Hrs, Says Russia

Over the past 24 hours, the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group shelled Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone nine times, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing. According to ANI, Kulit informed that out of the nine attacks, five were also recorded in the province of Aleppo. He went on to say that one Syrian serviceman was wounded in machine-gun fire at government troops’ positions by terrorists in the province of Aleppo.

Kulit said, “Nine shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day.”

“Five attacks were recorded in the province of Aleppo and four in Idlib,” he added.

Jabhat al-Nusra's crackdown in Syria

Last month, the Syrian fighters bombed Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist positions in Idlib, according to Mehr news agency. Syrian officials reportedly stated that Syrian army fighter jets heavily targeted Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist positions in southern Idlib. In these attacks, weapons depots of Jabhat al-Nusra were targeted. Russian military fighter jets also targeted Jabhat al-Nusra positions. The terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra suffered a lot of losses in the attacks, according to the report.

It is to mention that the Russian Defence Ministry’s Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Management of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its task includes the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities. It also coordinates the delivery of humanitarian aid.

(With inputs from ANI)

