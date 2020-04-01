COVID-19: Delhi Police Share Harry Potter Meme To Fight Fake News On April Fools' Day

As coronavirus fightback in India takes center stage, Delhi police have issued a warning for people who are still thinking of celebrating April Fools' Day. Delhi police on March 31 issued a warning on Twitter where it said that strict action will be taken against those who will attempt to spread misinformation related to coronavirus on social media in the guise if April Fools Day. According to reports, the Delhi Police will be monitoring all social media platforms, including WhatsApp to identify violators.

We're vigilant & everywhere!



Strict legal action will be taken against any attempt to spread rumours on social media in the guise of #AprilFoolsDay



April Fools Day की आड़ में सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाहों को फैलाने कि कोशिश ना करें इस तरह की गतिविधियों से सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा pic.twitter.com/ksgxtX36Yl — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) March 31, 2020

The warning came amid the nationwide lockdown that India is currently under since March 25. Prime Minister Modi had last week announced that the entire country will be placed under lockdown with restrictions on domestic and foreign travel. Businesses, educational institutions and public gatherings have been banned in the country for 21 days. However, essential shops like pharmacies and groceries will continue to operate amid lockdown, according to the Home Ministry order.

Coronavirus outbreak

India has so far recorded 1,590 coronavirus cases, of which 193 came in the last 24 hours. According to data, 45 people in the country have lost their lives due to COVID-19, while 148 patients have been treated successfully. There are currently 1,397 active coronavirus cases in India.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 42,300 lives across the world and has infected more than 8,60,900 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States and France are on the verge of overtaking China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

