Taiwan President Says China's Security Law Proved 'one Country, Two Systems' Not Viable

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said that China’s national security law aimed at curbing Hong Kong’s autonomy proved that "one country, two systems" is not viable. The Taiwanese President said in a statement that China had promised that the status of Hong Kong would remain unchanged for 50 years but it ignored the will of Hong Kongers to implement the security law.

“I hope that the people of Hong Kong will remain committed to the freedom and human rights they cherish,” said Ing-wen.

The Taiwanese leader said that the government has launched a Hong Kong Humanitarian Aid Project to provide convenient services and basic care for needy Hong Kong citizens. She also announced that the formal operations of Taiwan-Hong Kong Office for Exchanges and Services will commence on July 1.

Earlier in June, Taiwan announced that it will set up an office dedicated to providing assistance to Hong Kongers fleeing China’s semi-autonomous region in the wake of national security law. Taiwan’s China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said that the "Taiwan-Hong Kong Service Exchange Office" will officially start operating from July 1, the same day Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under “One Country, Two Systems” formula.

The MAC said that the office will provide advisory services for Hong Kong residents to want to move to Taiwan for school, employment, investment and entrepreneurship, immigration and settlement. However, it also added that it will focus on “pragmatic handling of humanitarian assistance and care” for Hong Kong citizens.

According to the Council, the office has been established under the existing platform for promoting exchanges between Taiwan and Hong Kong - "Taiwan-Hong Kong Economic and Cultural Cooperation Promotion Association". It emphasised that the implementation of the project fully demonstrates the government’s support for the protection of democracy, freedom and human rights of the people of Hong Kong.

