Tibetan Community, US-Indians & Taiwanese Stage Anti-China Protests In New York City

Hundreds of members of the Tibetan community on July 10 took to the streets outside the Chinese consulate in New York to protest against the Chinese Communist Party and its policies. The Tibetan protesters who were joined by Indians and Taiwanese demanded that people boycott Chinese products.

Boycott made in China

While Tibet is said to be an autonomous region of China, in reality it has been oppressed and cut off from the world since China annexed it 60 years ago and forced the Dalai Lama - the spiritual leader of Tibet - into exile in India where the Tibet government in exile now operates from. The demonstrators in New York waved Indian flags, chanted anti-China slogans and were seen holding a banner that read, 'Global movement to boycott Made in China'. Last week another Anti-China protest by Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans and Tibetans at the iconic Times Square took place.

These protests are a direct result of the last month's clash on the India-China LAC border that left 20 Indian soldiers martyred. Since the Gawan valley standoff and amid China's continued belligerence and aggression, anti-China protests have broken out in many parts of the world with not just Indians but members from other countries also standing in solidarity with the pro-Indian and anti-China idea. Such anti-China protests have also been witnessed in Canada's Vancouver.

In the latest development, Chinese Army has removed tents and started to withdraw its troops from Galwan Valley as decided during high-level talks between the two nations, government sources said on July 6.

File photo, Credits: TheSkandar/Twitter