Taiwan Detects 9 Chinese Planes, Including 2 H-6 Bombers In Its Air Defence Zone

As Taiwan has witnessed a continuous breach of its Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) by China this year, nine more Chinese planes, including two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, entered Taipei on Sunday. The planes flew to the south of the island, reported news agency Sputnik citing Taiwan's Defence Ministry. The two bombers reportedly flew into the Bashi Channel, which separates Taiwan and the Philippines, before returning to China. The Taiwanese Defence Ministry added that other planes were detected near Pratas Islands. Tensions around Taiwan have been rising in recent months, with Chinese soldiers conducting exercises in the region prompting officials from the European Union and the United States to visit Taipei.

16 Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone: Taiwan

Earlier this month, as many as 16 Chinese fighter jets had entered the country's Air Defense Identification Zone, according to a report by Deutsche Welle. The number of aircraft launched into the air defence zone was the maximum since the People's Liberation Army (PLA) dispatched 150 warplanes into the zone in five separate drills in early October. Although the ADIZ is designated airspace for national security reasons, it is yet not specified by international treaties. Meanwhile, Taiwanese authorities reserve the right to enquire about the aircraft entering the ADIZ as well as their planned destination.

ADIZ stretches hundreds of kilometres

It is worth noting here that the ADIZ spans hundreds of kilometres from Taiwan's coast and even into certain parts of mainland China. It is larger than Taiwan's sovereign air space, which only extends 12 nautical miles off the coast. In recent months, China has reportedly flown a number of aircraft into the ADIZ on a regular basis, but the warplanes have not entered Taiwan's sovereign airspace. Taiwan, which has a population of 23.6 million people, split away from China in 1949 after a civil war that saw the Communist Party seize control of the mainland.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen committed to safeguarding the island's sovereignty in the face of "unprecedented challenges" posed by the Chinese military. Speaking on the occasion of the island's National Day on October 10, Tsai had stated that Taiwan is no longer perceived as Asia's orphan, but as an "Island of Resilience" which is capable of facing problems with fortitude. Despite Taiwan's self-government being present for more than seven decades, Beijing claims absolute sovereignty over the island. However, Taipei has fought Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic connections with democracies, especially the United States, which Beijing has frequently opposed.

(Image: AP)